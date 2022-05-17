Kildare man pushed mother down stairs - claim

Naas Courthouse
A man who allegedly pushed his mother down the stairs appeared in Naas District Court on May 11.
The man was remanded in custody.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the alleged offence occurred on January 31 and the injured party was also struck in the face.
The man was sent forward for trial to Naas Circuit Court by Judge Desmond Zaidan, who told the defendant that he must inform the authorities of any alibi he may have in advance of the hearing of the case.
The defendant was remanded in custody with consent to High Court bail.
Solicitor David Powderly said the man has been granted High Court bail which he has not taken up.
Kildare County Council said that it apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period. File Photograph.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.