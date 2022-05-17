Street loading bays should have more uses in Kildare

Main Street, Naas
A Naas councillor wants parking areas in the town to have more than one use.
Cllr Colm Kenny said Kildare county Council should examine the feasibility of having time dependent multi functional loading bays on the main street in the Naas area.
He told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10 that Market Square (beside the Presbyterian Church) is one area that might be suitable.
He said these areas could allow for shop deliveries in the mornings, drop off and collection points for music lessons or grinds or classes in the afternoons - as well as taxi ranks spaces at night.
According to KCC official this can be considered as part of an upcoming series of parking bye law and taxi bye law reviews.
It was pointed out that loading bays on the main street currently operate as multifunctional areas insofar as parking is restricted up to 11.30am and after that the area is available for public parking.
Kildare manager Brian Flanagan before the All-Ireland Under 20 Championship Final match between Kildare and Tyrone at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
The allegations were heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 12. File photograph: Naas courthouse
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.