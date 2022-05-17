Search

17 May 2022

Street loading bays should have more uses in Kildare

Main Street, Naas

Paul O'Meara

17 May 2022 8:00 PM

editor@kildarepost.com

A Naas councillor wants parking areas in the town to have more than one use.

Cllr Colm Kenny said Kildare county Council should examine the feasibility of having  time dependent multi functional loading bays on the main street in the Naas area.

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10 that Market Square (beside the Presbyterian Church) is one area that might be suitable.

He said these areas could allow for shop deliveries in the mornings, drop off and collection points for music lessons or grinds or classes in the afternoons - as well as taxi ranks spaces at night.

According to KCC official this can be considered as part of an upcoming series of parking bye law and taxi bye law reviews.

It was pointed out that loading bays on the main street currently operate as multifunctional areas insofar as parking is restricted up to 11.30am and after that the area is available for public parking.

