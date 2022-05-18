Roundabout roads should be clearly marked says Kildare councillor

The roundabout at Kilcullen Road, Naas
All roundabout roads in the Naas area should be clearly marked.
Cllr Colm Kenny said that Kildare County Council should “delineate” lanes with road markings.
He said that the ring road roundabouts including the Millennium link road need to be marked.
“The lanes are clearly marked at the bigger roundabouts, but not all,” he told a Naas Municipal District meeting on May 10.
According to KCC this proposal will be assessed.
