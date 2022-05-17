Three people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Naas General Hospital is among the least overcrowded in Ireland today.
There are three patients on trolleys, considerably less than most other facilities in the eastern region.
At Tullamore General Hospital there are no patients on trolleys and Portlaoise Hospital has three people on trolleys, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
