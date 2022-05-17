Service station on N7 in Kildare wants to expand

FILE PHOTO
A service station on the N7 wants to expand.
A planning application for the Circle K facility on the southbound carriageway in Kill was submitted to Kildare County Council for an 61.4 square metre extension.
The planned changes to the service station building will accommodate two new food outlets.
Also proposed are changes to the seating, circulation areas, customer toilets, storage, and staff areas.
Also in the designs is a new canopy, relocated signage, new entrance doors and glazing.
In addition, eight new car parking spaces are planned including two disabled spaces.
The estimated construction cost of the project is under €100,000, according to Construction Information Services.
Twilight Jet ridden by Leigh Roche winning The Goffs Lacken Stakes at Naas for Michael O'Callaghan, Photo: carolinenorris.ie
Tullamore Branch employees Paul Maloney (Branch Manager) Jill Keeley, Teresa Woods, Breda McDonald, Geraldine Kenny, Lisa Moyles, Michelle Coleman, Colin Walsh.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.