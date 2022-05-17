Disqualified motorist without a seat belt on arrested by Kildare gardaí, another arrested for speeding

The Naas Roads Policing Unit (Naas RPU) made the arrests. Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Disqualified motorist driving with no seat belt on arrested by Kildare gardaí, while another motorist was arrested for speeding.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, Naas Roads Policing Unit (Naas RPU) were on patrol recently when they stopped the driver in question for not wearing a seat belt.
The account explained: "Using the Mobility App showed that the driver was disqualified.
Pic: Garda Traffic via Twitter
"The driver was arrested and proceedings are to follow."
A short while, the same account said that Naas RPU were operating speed checks recently and detected a car travelling at a speed of 165KM/H in a 100KM/H zone.
Pic: Garda Traffic via Twitter
This driver was also arrested and proceedings are to follow.
