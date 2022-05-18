Sentence handed down in Kildare court for assault

The sentence was handed down by Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, May 12. File photo
A custodial prison sentence was handed down to a man who was found guilty of criminal damage, trespassing and assault causing harm.
Derek Leigh, with an address given as 21 Coney Meadows, Coneyboro in Athy, was handed down the sentence by Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, May 12.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to punching a male twice at the Crookstown Inn in Athy on May 9 last, and for threatening to burn down the property on the same date.
It was heard that Mr Leigh has 39 previous convictions, while his legal team told the judge that their client had struggled with a heroin addiction.
Judge Zaidan decided to impose a 10-month prison sentence on Mr Leigh.
Deirbhile Byrne Kildare on the run from Sophia Payne ,and Kristina Troy Meath on Sunday 15th May 2022 in the Leinster Intermediate Camogie Final at Aughrim
Steppenwolf and Luke Dempsey wins the first division of the 2m3½f handicap hurdle. Clonmel, Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.