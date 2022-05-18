Threats to murder partner — claim made in Kildare court

The woman told the judge that she is in fear of her husband. File Photograph: Naas District Court
A Naas District Court judge was told by a woman that her partner threatened to murder her and take away their children.
The woman made the claim to Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday, May 12, during a protection order application.
She told the judge that she is in fear of her husband, who she says threatened her with a knife the previous day.
She also claimed that when she called gardaí, they told her that they could not investigate, as they require proof — 'their hands are tied,' she added.
Judge Zaidan replied: "The gardaí’s hands are not tied, believe me, the gardaí are duty bound not to pass the buck on to me."
He decided not to grant the order but agreed to appoint a solicitor to assist the woman with legal advice.
