Search

17 May 2022

Inquest hears popular biker died from traumatic injuries after collision on regional road in Kildare

Tributes paid to popular Kildare biker whose funeral takes place on Thursday

The late Michael "Gunner" Connolly

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

17 May 2022 5:04 PM

An inquest into the death of a motorcyclist in a collision with a car heard that he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Michael 'Gunner' Connolly (44) of Branswood, Athy passed away following the incident on the R417 between Kilberry and Athy at 6.10pm on Friday, August 13 last year.

The biker, who was a member of Vikings Motorcycle Club, was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital in a serious condition but was later pronounced dead.

Motorist Claire Dalton gave evidence at Kildare Coroner's Court sitting at Athy Courthouse today that she had slowed down and had indicated she was turning right into her driveway when the Suzuki GSXR motorbike driven by Mr Connolly collided with her vehicle.

She said all she remembered a bang and she was spun around in her vehicle with the impact.

Ms Dalton said in her statement after the incident: "I wish he was still alive. Every time I close my eyes, I see him."

Another motorist travelling behind Ms Dalton, Patrick Purcell said he also observed her slowing down and indicating to turn right.
He added that Ms Dalton's driving before the collision was "perfect".

He told the inquest that he didn't see the motorcycle until the collision happened.

He called 999 and tended to Mr Connolly until a passing nurse also stopped and helped to administer CPR.

Evidence was heard that there were no mechanical or electrical faults with the motorbike which could have contributed to the collision.

Road conditions were dry at the time and weather conditions were bright. 

After listening to the evidence, Coroner Prof Denis Cusack said that the death of Mr Connolly was due to "multiple traumatic injuries sustained in a road traffic collision".

He added: "It may be of some small comfort to the family and friends that death would have been almost immediate due to the seriousness of the injuries."

He added: "He would not have suffered and would have lost consciousness and died. He would not have been in suffering or in pain with these injuries."

Members of Mr Connolly's family were in court for the inquest.

Garda Inspector Brian Cagney expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Connolly on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

Mr Connolly is sadly missed by his loving daughter Jordan, partner Lavinia, sister Delia, brother Paul, nephew Eric, all his friends in the Vikings Motorcycle Club as well as extended relatives and his many friends.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media