Kildare County Council announce temporary Clane/Maynooth Municipal District road diversions

Kildare County Council (KCC) have announced temporary road diversions in the Clane/Maynooth Municipal District.
The notice from KCC says: "Please note there will be road works on the R409 Downings to Dagwells from Wednesday, May 18th to Thursday, May 19, 2022.
"Road diversions will be in place."
KCC added that it apologises for any inconvenience caused during this period, and that those with any queries can telephone 01 6286236 or email northernareaoffice@kildarecoco.ie.
