Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, May 18

RIP to the late Jenny Delaney
The death has occurred of Jennifer (Jenny) Delaney (née Lee)
Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare
Delaney (née Lee), Jennifer (Jenny), Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 16th 2022, suddenly at home. Predeceased by her loving twin baby's Jenna and Jackson. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael (Bob), children Kellee and Joseph, mother Josephine, sisters Pamela and Yvonne and their partners, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends.
Rest In Peace
Jenny will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (Eircode : W91 V99E) on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Jenny's Funeral Cortége will be arriving to her residence on Thursday at approx. 11am for family and friends who wish to line the route. Removal from her residence to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.
The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/
Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.
For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.
The death has occurred of Josie Cogan
Grangenolvin House, Athy, Kildare
Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital ,Athy. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Jimmy, Johnny and Tommy, sisters Birdie, Gertie, May, Kathy, Anna and Eileen. Deeply regretted by her nieces Sinéad, Kathrina, Sharon, Linda, Edel, Sinéad's husband Colin, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy (R14 TX26) on Thursday evening (May 19th) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal at 1.15pm on Friday afternoon (May 20th) to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Moone for Requiem Mass at 2pm. The mass will be livestreamed, see link https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.
Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.
The death has occurred of Una Doherty (née Lynch)
Kilmore, Enfield, Kildare
May Una Rest in Peace.
Funeral Arrangements Later
The death has occurred of Theresa FOGARTY (née Brennan)
Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare / Claremorris, Mayo
FOGARTY (née Brennan) Theresa (Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare & formerly of Claremorris, Co. Mayo) - 17/05/2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Gerry and son Stephen; sadly missed by her daughter Mary and son Frank, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Dolores, grandchildren Owen, Ann Marie, Ruth, Amy and Peter, sister-in-law Rose, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Theresa Rest in Peace
Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors at 10.30am on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/ parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.
The death has occurred of John Joseph (Joe) Gilligan
Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare
Gilligan, John Joseph (Joe), late of Donore and Dublin Road, Naas, Co. Kildare, May 17th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Pre-deceased by his loving parents John and Mary, sisters Mary, Sheila, Kathy and baby Lil and brother Sonny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Anne (New Zealand), Helen (New Zealand) and Betty, brothers Eddie and Paddy, sisters-in-law Phil and Gay, brothers-in-law Liam and Graham, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rest In Peace
Joe will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous (Eircode : W91 T62P) on Thursday from 5pm - 7pm concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.
The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://reillysfuneralhome.ie/live-stream/
*Please observe hand and cough etiquette throughout the funeral*
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Naas, Care of the Aged.
For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.
The death has occurred of Seamus Hoare
Church Lane, Letterkenny, Donegal / Leixlip, Kildare
Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Parke House Nursing, Home, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by wife Patricia (Patsy) née Gallagher. Deeply regretted by son Derek, Anne-Marie Hesselden, Patricia Falino, Sheila Hoare, son's in law and daughter in law 14 grandchildren and three great-grandsons. Sadly missed by brother in law Eugene O' Boyle (Letterkenny), extended family members, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends in Leixlip and Letterkenny.
MAY SEAMUS REST PEACEFULLY
Seamus's remains will repose in Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Sunday, 22nd of May, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, at 11am on Monday, 23rd of May, followed by interment in New Leck Cemetery.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny
For those of you who would like to leave a personal messages of condolence, can do in the “condolences” section below or on Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.
