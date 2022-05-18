BREAKING: Gardaí in Kildare seize car from learner driver who was caught texting while driving

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have seized car from a learner driver who was caught texting while driving
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, the Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol recently when they observed a driver texting while driving.
The account explained: "Using the Mobility App discovered that the driver was an unaccompanied learner driver.
"The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver."
