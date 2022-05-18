Search

18 May 2022

Call for more facilities for teenagers across Kildare

Maria Walsh with Tracey and Deputy Martin Heydon at the launch

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

18 May 2022 10:35 AM

Kildare County Council has been called on to provide more community facilities for young people across the county.

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer said that this issue has been raised by constituents, in particular a group of Transition Year students she met recently.

The politician will raise the matter at this week's meeting of the local Kildare Newbridge Municipal District.

Cllr O'Dwyer said: "I had the privilege of meeting some of Transition Year students recently and one of their issues was the lack of a safe, indoor space for young people to meet up just to hang out, play a game of pool or table tennis, meet their friends and maybe play a game on Xbox or PS5.

She added: "I would like to see Kildare County Council work toward owning a community facility in small towns and villages that they can then offer out to community groups to cater for all age groups and needs.

"There are some vacant units in Kilcullen that maybe the council could pursue with a view to leasing for a community use."

Cllr O'Dwyer also suggested that the closed Bank of Ireland building could be the ideal building to purchase for the community.

She added: "Kilcullen is a fantastic town to live and work in and has so much to offer to young children and with help from Kildare County Council.

"I would like to see a real effort to address this one ask from the young people of Kilcullen. They are not asking for a lot and we should be able to find a space where they feel comfortable meeting up with their friends."

