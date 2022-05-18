Search

18 May 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT: Road in North Kildare to be closed for five days

ANNOUNCEMENT: Road in North Kildare to be closed for five days

Kildare County Council announced the news. File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 8:50 PM

A road in North Kildare is set to be closed for a total of five days.

Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that it gives notice, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994, that it intends to close the following roads during the period commencing Monday, July 18 2022 to Friday, July 22 2022:

The Ardclough to Boston Hill (L2008-4) from Grand Canal towpath (L6017-1) to Boston Hill (L2009).

Planned works are programmed for the five calendar days of the closure period, and will be done in order to facilitate road resurfacing.

Advance notification of start date will be provided. Roads will be opened early if works are completed early.

Call for more facilities for teenagers across Kildare

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles intending to travel south on this road from Ardclough will be diverted north back to Ardclough Village and left onto the L2008-0 (Straffan Road). At the Straffan-Kill Road (L2007) traffic will be directed left towards Kill.

At “The Blue Door” traffic will be directed left onto the L6021-0 and left again onto the L2009 back towards Boston Hill.

Vehicles intending to travel north on this road from Boston Hill will follow the reverse directions back to Ardclough Village.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Kildare manager reacts to U20 All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone

Brian Flanagan says they have no complaints over their defeat

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to: the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media