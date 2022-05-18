ANNOUNCEMENT: Road in North Kildare to be closed for five days

A road in North Kildare is set to be closed for a total of five days.

Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that it gives notice, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994, that it intends to close the following roads during the period commencing Monday, July 18 2022 to Friday, July 22 2022:

The Ardclough to Boston Hill (L2008-4) from Grand Canal towpath (L6017-1) to Boston Hill (L2009).

Planned works are programmed for the five calendar days of the closure period, and will be done in order to facilitate road resurfacing.

Advance notification of start date will be provided. Roads will be opened early if works are completed early.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles intending to travel south on this road from Ardclough will be diverted north back to Ardclough Village and left onto the L2008-0 (Straffan Road). At the Straffan-Kill Road (L2007) traffic will be directed left towards Kill.

At “The Blue Door” traffic will be directed left onto the L6021-0 and left again onto the L2009 back towards Boston Hill.

Vehicles intending to travel north on this road from Boston Hill will follow the reverse directions back to Ardclough Village.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to: the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co. Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23 2022.