18 May 2022

Clean Coasts’ annual photography competition opens submissions to Kildare photographers

The competition is in its 13th year. File Photo.

Ciarán Mather

18 May 2022

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Clean Coasts’  13th annual Love Your Coast photography competition has announced that it is officially opened for entries.

The Love Your Coast competition asks for amateur photographers to capture and celebrate the uniqueness of our coastal communities, environments, or waterways such as its stunning coastline, beautiful beaches, epic cliff faces, and raging rivers.    

A spokesperson for the group said: "While Ireland has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world there is no doubt that the rivers, lakes and waterways of Kildare deserve to be photographed in all of their beauty.

"We encourage people to pick up their cameras and explore what Kildare has to offer this summer, or embrace the warmer months and travel out to your nearest beach to capture a snapshot!"

Clean Coast manager Sinead McCoy also said: "The Clean Coasts programme works with communities and supports them in their efforts to protect our coastline.

"What the Love Your Coast Photography competition does is augment this work by showcasing our breathtaking coastline which helps foster and inspire both the public and communities to protect it into the future," she added.

Pic Supplied by Clean Coasts

Last Year, 15 images scored top places in the competition with Declan Roche’s image from the Wildlife and Underwater category, entitled Let Me Out (taken at the Wexford Harbour Quayfront in County Wexford) winning the overall Love Your Coast title for 2021. 

Photographers have until 9 am on Monday, August 29 2022, to submit their best images in one of five categories to be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across all categories. 

The categories for this year include: Wildlife and Underwater, Coastal Landscape, People and the Coast , Coastal Heritage,  and Creativity and the Coast. 

Photographers are encouraged to explore new and different methods and angles in capturing the coastal regions and wildlife and would discourage photographing of locations and species that have been heavily submitted in previous years. 

To find out more about the competition and how to enter, click here.

You can also view Clean Coasts' Exposure page to see a gallery of all the shortlisted top 10 images from 2021: https://cleancoasts.exposure.co/love-your-coast-2021.

Local News

