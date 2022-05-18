BREAKING: Gardaí investigating hijacking incident in Monasterevin, Kildare

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made. File Photo
Gardaí are investigating a hijacking incident which occurred in the Monasterevin area of Kildare.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, May 15 2022.
Gardaí also said that no arrests have been made, and added that investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.