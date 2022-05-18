LATEST: Cluster of five new homes being planned for Newbridge in Kildare

File Photo of hanging basket
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction of a cluster of five dwellings in the Roseberry area of Newbridge.
Four detached dormer dwellings and one detached single-storey dwelling - all with domestic garages - are planned.
The designs include construction of new vehicular access and roadway off local road 7040-1 leading to five individual entrances to each of these five houses.
There is provision for gravel driveways serving these properties.
A connection to the public mains water supply system and site landscaping are also planned.
