UPDATE: Further details of hijacking incident in Monasterevin, Kildare revealed

Further details have been revealed regarding a hijacking incident in Monasterevin, Kildare on Sunday, May 15 last.

Gardaí also said that no arrests have been made, and that investigations are ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Diarmuid Lalor of Naas Garda Station spoke with Clem Ryan on this morning's Kildare Today programme on Kildare FM.

Det Sgt Lalor said that a male, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of medium build and wearing a red and white hooped jersey top and dark coloured jeans was in Country Life (also known locally as Glanbia) at around 3pm on Sunday.

He said that the male came went to the first vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, with driver still in the vehicle, and tried to open door, but did not succeed with entry to vehicle.

Det Lalor added that the male then went to a second vehicle, a grey Citroen C3, hatchback model, 202.KE.1113.

The male got into the car and managed to drive off with it while a female passenger was in the front seat.

He also said that the female passenger fell out of the vehicle, and that it was a 'very frightening experience' for her.