Council to address "blind bend" near Kildare town

Councillor Suzanne Doyle has called on Kildare County Council to examine mitigation measures to improve safety of the bad blind bend just beyond Newtown Cross near Kildare Town.
The politician also requested that the local authority begin to examine long term measures to align the road as provided for through previous planning permission.
The Council said the Municipal District office agreed agree to include this location in the line-marking program, which will include the freshen up of yellow and white lines.
"SLOW" signs and yellow strips will also be installed.
The council said that the long-term program requires design work and more funding.
