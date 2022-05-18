Almost 20 parking spaces removed in centre of Newbridge town, Kildare County Council confirms

Over a dozen car parking spaces have been removed from the centre of Newbridge town over the past five year, Kildare County Council said.

Data also given to Councillor Mark Stafford at the local Municipal District meeting on Wednesday showed that 29 spaces were lost for the pedestrianisation of Market Square in Kildare town.

Cllr Stafford had queried the number of spaces removed due to public realm works, emergency Covid-19 response and installation of cycle lanes and other traffic measures.

Senior Executive Officer Mairead Hunt Public Realm Report said a total of 15 carparking spaces were removed on the Main Street and one on Cutlery Road.

In Kildare Town, no on-street car parking spaces were lost but a total of 29 off street car parking spaces were removed in Market Square for the tactical urbanism Covid-19 response project.

Senior Engineer in the Sustainable Transport & Traffic Management Team, Donal Hodgins, said an additional space was reallocated on Cutlery Road due to the recent widening of the footpath.

A further two spaces were removed on the Main Street, Newbridge to facilitate bus services at an existing bus stop.