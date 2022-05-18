Almost 20 parking spaces removed in centre of Newbridge town, Kildare County Council confirms

The Main Street of Newbridge with the temporary new "buffered cycle lane" / PHOTO: AISHLING CONWAY
Over a dozen car parking spaces have been removed from the centre of Newbridge town over the past five year, Kildare County Council said.
Data also given to Councillor Mark Stafford at the local Municipal District meeting on Wednesday showed that 29 spaces were lost for the pedestrianisation of Market Square in Kildare town.
Cllr Stafford had queried the number of spaces removed due to public realm works, emergency Covid-19 response and installation of cycle lanes and other traffic measures.
Senior Executive Officer Mairead Hunt Public Realm Report said a total of 15 carparking spaces were removed on the Main Street and one on Cutlery Road.
In Kildare Town, no on-street car parking spaces were lost but a total of 29 off street car parking spaces were removed in Market Square for the tactical urbanism Covid-19 response project.
Senior Engineer in the Sustainable Transport & Traffic Management Team, Donal Hodgins, said an additional space was reallocated on Cutlery Road due to the recent widening of the footpath.
A further two spaces were removed on the Main Street, Newbridge to facilitate bus services at an existing bus stop.
Kildare captain Grace Clifford receives the Leinster IFC Cup from Leinster LGFA President Trina Murray
Kildare captain Grace Clifford receives the Leinster IFC Cup from Leinster LGFA President Trina Murray
Dana Katz Murphy, an occupational therapist originally from South Africa, pictured with Conn Brennan from Newbridge at Sensational Kids
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.