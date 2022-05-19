Phone box on main street has pieces of metal sticking out - Kildare-Newbridge MD hears

A phone box in Newbridge has pieces of metal jutting out, it was claimed at the local Municipal District meeting on Wednesday.

Cllr Chris Pender called on Kildare County Council to engage with the relevant authorities to "remove, re-purpose, purchase

or upgrade the public telephone booths throughout Newbridge Town that have fallen into complete disuse or disrepair."

Cllr Pender said: "There is a phone box near the bus stop on the Main Street of Newbridge and it has pieces of metal jutting out.

"It could hit somebody in the eye. It is sticking out into the cycle lane."

The Council said that telecoms firm eir have a statutory responsibility to provide and maintain public payphones.

Senior Executive Officer Mairead Hunt said: "A statutory process including consultation is required for the removal of any public payphone, and a Section 254 licence is required for the placement of a new public payphone on public lands.

"Clear Channel are working with eir to rollout a programme of public payphone upgrades throughout Ireland. In this regard, a meeting was held with Clear Channel in April 2021 to discuss public payphone upgrade proposals for various locations

throughout Kildare, including public payphones in both Kildare town and Newbridge.

"Following feedback provided to Clear Channel at this meeting, revised design proposals are awaited."