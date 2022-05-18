Four work vans broken into during one night in Kildare estate

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí said expensive tools were taken from four work vans in the same estate.
The thefts took place in Hazelhatch Park in Celbridge.
CCTV showed four males in dark clothing involved in the incidents.
Tools were taken out of the vehicles, including high-value power tools.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Celbridge Gardaí.
Kildare captain Grace Clifford receives the Leinster IFC Cup from Leinster LGFA President Trina Murray
Dana Katz Murphy, an occupational therapist originally from South Africa, pictured with Conn Brennan from Newbridge at Sensational Kids
