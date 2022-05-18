No plans to give pets access to libraries with owners, Kildare County Council says

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has no plans to allow dogs into public buildings such as libraries except for assistance animals.
Councillor Noel Connolly asked at this week's Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting if the local authority had plans in making buildings and facilities more dog friendly?
The Council said that currently only dogs who are identifiable as assistance dogs and assistance dogs/puppies in training have full access to public library buildings.
The Council added that many library members including children and older people could have fears or anxieties about dogs or allergies to dogs.
Gillian Allen of the Library Service added: "We currently have no plans to extend access arrangements to other types of dogs.
"In addition, we would like to avoid any issues or complaints around sanitation or aggressive or out of control dog behaviour and noise in our libraries.
"However, the Library Service regularly runs workshops and events hosted by Dogs Trust, DSPCA, Kildare Animal Foundation and other animal charities on choosing a suitable pet and how to train and look after your dog.
"Often the charity will bring along suitable therapy dogs to introduce to children and we have had events where children
can practice reading to a therapy dog who are trained to be around children and people with disabilities."
