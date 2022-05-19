Kildare Death Notices for today; Thursday, May 19

The death has occurred of Mary Flood (née Tierney)

Kilcock, Kildare / Terenure, Dublin



Flood (née Tierney), Mary, Kilcock, Co. Kildare and late of Terenure, Dublin 12, May 17th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff and her colleagues in Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by her loving parents Seán and Nell. Sadly missed by her loving husband Ivan, children Fíona, Anna, Ciarán, Niall, Fergal and Ava and their partners, sisters Catherine, Eleanor, Clare, Ann, Laura, Sheila, Jacqueline and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues, many good friends and her fluffy friend Nina.

Rest In Peace

Mary will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (Eircode : W91 V99E) on Friday from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by committal service at 12:45pm in the Garden Chapel of Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The Committal Service can be viewed live on Saturday at approx. 12:45pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Mary to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Una DOHERTY (née Lynch)

Kilmore, Enfield, Kildare, A83 DR58



Unexpectedly at home with her family. Predeceased by her husband Ned. Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughter Maura, sons Gerard and Robert, daughter-in-law Jane, granddaughter Rachel and her partner Eoin, great grandchildren Rian and Finn, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Una Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son Robert's home (Eircode A83 DR58) this Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. Finian's Church, Clonard followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 2.30pm approx.

The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The death has occurred of John Doyle

Barrettstown, Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin 2, Dublin



Doyle, John, Barrettstown Farm House, Newbridge, Co Kildare & Pearse St. Dublin 2 - 17th May 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses & staff in the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan, after a long illness bravely borne. Reunited with his loving wife Gemma. Predeceased by his sister Sheila McQuaid & brother Myles. Loving father to Shane & Ciara, Ciara’s fiancé Ian. Sadly missed by his sisters & brother Ann (Bourton), Alice Doyle-(Gilhooly), Jim Doyle, Katy (Janssens), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his companion Maureen Gordon, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. Many thanks for all kindness shown to John.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Reposing on Friday from 3pm with removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors at 6.15pm to arrive at the Dominican College Church for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Barrettstown Cemetery. John’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to COPD Ireland at http://copd.ie/donate/. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Elaine Kelly (née Byrne)

Rathimney, Wexford / Celbridge, Kildare

Elaine Kelly

KELLY (née Byrne), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Rathimney, Co. Wexford) May 17th 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Elaine, beloved wife of Alan and dear mother of Adam and Róisín. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughter, mother Ann, father Richie, sister Carrie, brother Eddie, mother-in-law Kay, father-in-law Dave, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and work colleagues.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening (May 20th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Elaine’s funeral service will take place in Newland’s Cross Crematorium at 2pm on Saturday afternoon (May 21st). Elaine’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK at 2.00pm on Saturday afternoon.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Ciarán Percival

52 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Tipperary / Suncroft, Kildare

Ciarán Percival

The death has occurred of Ciarán Percival. 13 May 2022.

52 Assumption Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Suncroft, Co. Kildare.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace

Predeceased by his parents Patrick (Paddy) and Ester Percival.

Sadly missed by his brothers Edward, Mark, Thomas, Martin, Pj and Chris, his sisters Monica, Valerie, Priscilla and Allie. His brother and sister in laws, his nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Stefan Szekely

River Forest, Leixlip, Kildare



Szekely Stefan, 17th May 2022, (late of River Forest, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Timisoara, Romania) suddenly, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Blanchardstown Hospital; beloved husband of Ana and devoted dad of Brian, Robert and Raul. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and their partners, grandchildren Vanessa, Adriano, Killian, Sofia, Angelo, Nicole and Mathias, sister Monika, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday from 2pm to 4pm only. Cremation to take place privately.