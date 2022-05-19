Great news for locals as new café, wine bar and deli get green light for village in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for a café, wine bar and delicatessen for Sallins.
The hospitality outlets were proposed for five adjacent units in Sallins Town Centre development on the Clane Road in the village.
Citywest Catering Limited applied for a change of use of the currently vacant properties from retail to café, wine bar and delicatessen.
Internal alterations were planned to provide disabled and staff toilets and a preparation kitchen.
New shop front units were proposed.
There will also be connections between each unit.
The estimated construction value of the development is over €230,000, according to the Construction Information Services database.
