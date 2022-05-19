Man under threat over an incident involving a loss of life, Kildare court told

A man is under threat over an incident involving a loss of life, Naas District Court heard on May 4.

John Drennan, 25, whose address was given as 36 Colmcille Road, Edenderry, was prosecuted for driving without insurance or a licence on September 28, 2020.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court the incident was detected at Newhall, Naas and he said the defendant was disqualified at the time.

The court was told that the defendant was disqualified from driving in Portlaoise for four years in September 2019.

Read more Kildare news

The court was also told that the defendant had two previous convictions for not having insurance.

Solicitor David Powderly said the defendant is under threat and had to move out of the house and down country over an incident involving a loss of life.

He said that on the occasion the defendant was working and a lift to work did not materialise.

“His record is poor, but it's a one off,” added Mr Powderly.

The defendant received a five months custody term and was disqualified from driving from five years.