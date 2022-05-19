Well-known Kildare farmhouse to be knocked for 16 new apartments

The site of the new development on the R407 road into Clane
A disused farmhouse on the outskirts of Clane is to be demolished to make way for 16 apartments.
Kildare County Council has issued planning permission to Maynooth-based North City Builders Limited for the development on the Sallins road into Clane near the Liffey.
Existing buildings on the 0.45 hectare site, including a vacant farmhouse and outbuilding, will be demolished.
The new residential apartment scheme of 16 apartments will comprise four one-bedroom units, eight two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units in two residential blocks reaching an overall height of three storeys.
Also in the plans are 16 new car parking spaces and the re-allocation of 12 car parking spaces from the adjacent residential development resulting in 28 car parking spaces.
There will also be 40 cycle parking spaces in a dedicated secure bike store.
The estimated construction value of the project is close to €3m, according to the Construction Information Service database.
