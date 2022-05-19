Is your local takeaway in Kildare the best in Ireland?

Is your local Kildare takeaway the best in Ireland?
Animo TV are currently casting for a new RTÉ television show, The Takeaway. They are looking from owners of independent takeaways nationwide or from takeaway aficionado's, who would like to nominate their favourite takeaway.
This is a battle of Ireland's most-loved takeaways. Whether it is a chipper, chinese or a burger joint, they want to hear from you!
Animo TV, the makers of Ireland’s Fittest Family and The Great House Revival, are making a brand new competition series for RTE Two which celebrates our love of the Takeaway.
Requirements:
All participants must be over 18.
You must own an independent takeaway or food van.
At least 2 members of staff must be interested in participating.
Must be available for filming through July and August 2022.
Applications from sit-in restaurants will not be accepted.
To apply, please email takeaway@animotv.ie with your name, number and the name of your takeaway. A member of the team will be in touch.
