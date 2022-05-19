Kildare bog to receive €5,000 as part of Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme

Kildare bog is set to benefit from an award of €5,000 towards peatlands preservation.

The award is part of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s Community Peatlands Scheme, which seeks to preserve peatlands. Knockirr bog trustees have been awarded the sum to run a series of educational talks and workshops about bogs with a particular focus on their local bog. This bog has been held in trust for the community since 1906. The talks will cover a wide range of subjects including hydrology, entomology, botany and local heritage.

Total grant funding of €160,000 has been announced by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan TD under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme. The scheme encourages local peatland communities, local groups, local schools and individuals to conserve and revitalise fens, raised and blanket bog in Special Areas of Conservation, Natural Heritage Areas and other peatland areas. It also promotes public engagement with and awareness of our natural heritage. The focus of the scheme is on community-led projects and volunteer group, who play a vital role in helping to promote and implement peatland conservation and restoration in Ireland. The scheme is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service, a division of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“Communities are at the heart of nature restoration, and this is particularly the case with our bogs," said the Minister.

"Time and time again we have seen groups of volunteers leading with passion and impact to restore, rehabilitate and share the wonder of these amazing habitats. That’s why schemes such as this one are so important, in that they allow the local custodians of our natural heritage to continue their work and to grow it. Anyone who’s spent time in a healthy peatland knows what peaceful and serene places they are, and what they offer in terms of species diversity, including rare species that have evolved to adapt to life in the bogs. I am delighted to be able to continue to support community organisations and others in their efforts to embrace and protect these special places.”