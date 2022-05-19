LATEST: Kildare County Council receives plans to expand local garden centre

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council by Glanbia Foods Ireland Limited for a new warehouse in at its Country Life outlet in Monasterevin.
Being planned is the demolition of an existing front entrance porch and internal fabric of the existing two-storey building.
The designs include reconfiguring the existing retail unit to a double-height retail unit with new entrance porch and canopy.
According to the plans, single storey ancillary buildings to the side will also be demolished and replaced with a new single storey agri-store extension.
Single story ancillary buildings to the rear will also be demolished and replaced with a new single storey staff area extension.
