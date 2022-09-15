LATEST: Green light for expansion of garden centre by Kildare County Council

FILE PHOTO
A planning application has been granted by Kildare County Council for Glanbia Foods Ireland Limited to build a new warehouse at its Country Life outlet in Monasterevin.
An existing front entrance porch will be demolished at the facility at Cowpasture, as well as the internal fabric of the existing two-storey building.
The designs include reconfiguring the existing retail unit to a double-height retail unit with a new entrance porch and canopy.
According to the plans, single storey ancillary buildings to the side will also be demolished and replaced with a new single storey agri-store extension.
Buildings to the rear will also be demolished and replaced with a new single storey staff area extension.
