Council estimates €150k cost for full upgrade of public lights in Kildare estate

It could cost over €150,000 for a complete upgrade of the lights in a Suncroft estate, Kildare County Council said.

Councillor Kevin Duffy asked the council to provide an update on rectifying the public street lights in Church View Estate, Suncroft as there is still an on-going issue with several lights not working.

The council said there are a number of cable faults and cable breaks in the lighting for this estate.

It added that extensive works are required in order to repair all the damage.

Officials continued: "We have received a quotation from our contractors for a complete upgrade of the estate which is in excess of €150,000 (ex vat).

"However, there is no provision in the current budget for this work.

"In the interim, the council has instructed our contractors to carry out repairs to the existing lighting in the estate and it is hoped to commence work on site [in May]."