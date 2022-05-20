Garda advice to Kildare householders: Don't tell social media you're on holidays!

Search

20 May 2022

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

20 May 2022 4:34 PM

Gardai have issued advice to householders if their home is going to be vacant during the summer period.

In the first instance, ask a trusted neighbour or family member to conduct frequent checks of the property at different times of the day to note any signs of trespassing or interference.

Ensure the house alarm is set and check all doors and windows are secure. 

Householders should install timers on internal lights and motion detectors on external lights to make the house appear occupied and offer natural surveillance of the property.

Ensure that the building doesn't look neglected so cut the grass and trim hedges etc.

ask a neighbour to collect post or if you are going to be away for longer periods arrange a ‘mail minder’ service with An Post to retain post for collection and place a ‘No Junk Mail’ sign on letter-box.

Inform your local Garda station about the premises being vacant to afford passing attention on patrols.

SOCIAL MEDIA:
If you are going on holiday and your home is going to be vacant, be mindful of what you post on social media. Even if you have enabled strict privacy settings, your holiday plans could be shared with unscrupulous people.
1. Don't post status updates about your holidays while you're still away.
2. Don't post pictures while you're away.
3. Respect other people’s privacy, don't tag others while you and they are on holidays.
4. Avoid posting upcoming travel plans.
5. Consider turning off the location sharing setting of your phone's camera app.

