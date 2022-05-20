Search

20 May 2022

Kildangan community to pay tribute to the late Alan Mahon with 5km run

The late Alan Mahon

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

20 May 2022 8:31 PM

Kildangan National School is organising a 5km run next month to pay tribute to a local dad who passed away while mountain climbing in Russia.

“Thursday June 30 2022 marks the third anniversary of local man Alan Mahon, who tragically passed away while climbing Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe in 2019,” said the school.

“This year, with the generous support of Kildangan Stud, the local community will pay tribute to Alan with a 5K chipped run through the grounds of the spectacular Kildangan Stud.”

Registration for the 5K run, which starts at 6.30pm sharp, is available through justrunsevents.ie. The first 300 people who register will get a commemorative t-shirt. There is also a 3K/5K walk option.

The event will give people a unique opportunity to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the highly acclaimed stud. Tickets are on sale through the school and local shops.

The run/walk will be directly followed by music, kids entertainment and Kildangan hospitality of a BBQ, treats, tea and coffee in the Kildangan GAA grounds.

“Proceeds from the evening will all go back into the local community — namely to Kildangan National School where Alan’s legacy lives on through his children Nora, Alice and Ollie,” added the school.

“These funds will be used to support all of the children through educational workshops, field trips, learning supports, sports activities and numerous other activities as required by the teaching staff and management.”

The organisers said everyone is welcome to join the local community to celebrate Alan’s life and get one step closer to a healthier lifestyle and discover the wonderful Kildangan area that’s rarely seen — a spectacular route through so many townlands steeped in history.

The route starts from Kildangan GAA in Rickardstown Upper on to new road, past the Courtyard Estate in through the spectacular Kildangan Stud gates, into Kildangan, Derry, and Harristown Upper, through Rathbawn, Harristown and finally Rickardstown Lower back to GAA pitch in Rickardstown Upper. Tickets cost €20.

The 3K & 5K walk takes place on the same route, and will start straight after the 5K run, Walk tickets are limited and each ticket includes entry into the BBQ, community hospitality and children’s entertainment.

