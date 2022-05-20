Celebrating 25 years of twinning between Newbridge and Bad Lippspringe in Germany

A variety of events are planned this summer to mark the 25th anniversary of Newbridge’s twinning with Bad Lippspringe in Germany.

Committee member, Peter O’Neill explained the twinning charter was signed in the summer of 1997 by then mayors of both towns, Martin Schulte and Murty Aspell.

“Indeed much activity has taken place each year since then and many hundreds of people, young and not so young have experienced the the friendship and hospitality of Bad Lippspringe residents and they in turn have become regular visitors and familiar faces at many Newbridge festivals and events,” said Mr O’Neill.

“For the 25th anniversary a group of 50 visitors arrive on June 9 for a busy weekend of activities. The first event takes place in Solas Bhride, Kildare where a mini-seminar on the environment and climate change activities in Kildare, hosted by our county council, takes place.

“As a result of this it is planned to have an exchange of information between the towns of mutual interest on this subject.”

The official anniversary reception takes place in Judge Roy Beans on Friday, June 10 with music, Newbridge Gospel Choir and dancing.

Prior to that there will be a walk to Donnelly’s Hollow with a re-enactment of the Donnelly/Cooper match performed by Kildare Youth Theatre (KYT) students and some team activity on the Curragh between both towns.

“Saturday, June 11 will see a visit to Newbridge by German Ambassador, Cord Meier-Klodt and his wife Gladys and this is an indication of the strength and importance of our town twinning,” he added.

“There will be a lunch for the ambassador and then he will come to Linear Park and Bad Lippspringe Way where there will be entertainment and events hosted in conjunction with June Fest and tidy towns. Local groups and Newbridge Gospel Choir will be performing.

“The group return to Germany on Sunday 12 we expect with lots of great memories of the welcome from people of Newbridge. All are welcome to come along to Linear Park on the Saturday and enjoy the fun.”

The return visit takes place in October and this will be one of the largest groups yet to enjoy the hospitality in Bad Lippspringe at the annual Stadtfest town festival. The highlight will be the inclusion of Newbridge Gospel Choir, who will be great ambassadors in promoting the many advantages of coming to Newbridge and County Kildare.