Massive team recruitment drive underway for return of Relay for Life Kildare

With the return of Kildare Relay for Life on the horizon, the organisers are continuing their drive to get more teams on board from all over the county.

“Since the recent launch of Relay 2022, which takes place at the Curragh on July 23 and 24, team recruitment has been the main task for all committee members,” said Peter O’Neill.

“We are appealing to families, clubs, community groups from all parts of Kildare to have their area represented at this really important fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

“In the aftermath of Covid 19 it is more important than ever that ICS is in a position to maintain the services it provides to cancer patients, families and survivors of this disease.”

Mr O’Neill highlighted the relay as an extraordinary community based event bringing families, friends and neighbours of those affected by cancer together over the 24 hours to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who lost their battle, and fight back against cancer.

“Cancer never sleeps, neither do we at relay. We are delighted to also confirm that our own Brenda Donohue of RTE fame has agreed to be Relay Ambassador for 2022 and will be a huge asset to all of us with her experience,” he added.

“Further information on team meetings and introduction to Brenda will be announced shortly.

“We have plenty of space for teams to come on board and make this weekend one to remember for all families and friends of those affected by cancer.”

Details of Relay for Life Kildare are on Facebook or alternatively call Niamh Curley at 0876128323, Peter Whyte at 0871232901, or Peter O Neill 0872422380 for additional information.