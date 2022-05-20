Search

20 May 2022

Massive team recruitment drive underway for return of Relay for Life Kildare

Get involved

Massive team recruitment drive underway for return of Relay for Life Kildare

Lisa Nagle and the Newbridge Gospel Choir at Punchestown Racecourse for Kildare Relay For Life 2019

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

20 May 2022 7:05 PM

With the return of Kildare Relay for Life on the horizon, the organisers are continuing their drive to get more teams on board from all over the county.

“Since the recent launch of Relay 2022, which takes place at the Curragh on July 23 and 24, team recruitment has been the main task for all committee members,” said Peter O’Neill.

“We are appealing to families, clubs, community groups from all parts of Kildare to have their area represented at this really important fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

“In the aftermath of Covid 19 it is more important than ever that ICS is in a position to maintain the services it provides to cancer patients, families and survivors of this disease.”

Mr O’Neill highlighted the relay as an extraordinary community based event bringing families, friends and neighbours of those affected by cancer together over the 24 hours to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those who lost their battle, and fight back against cancer.

“Cancer never sleeps, neither do we at relay. We are delighted to also confirm that our own Brenda Donohue of RTE fame has agreed to be Relay Ambassador for 2022 and will be a huge asset to all of us with her experience,” he added.

“Further information on team meetings and introduction to Brenda will be announced shortly.

“We have plenty of space for teams to come on board and make this weekend one to remember for all families and friends of those affected by cancer.”

Details of Relay for Life Kildare are on Facebook or alternatively call Niamh Curley at 0876128323, Peter Whyte at 0871232901, or Peter O Neill 0872422380 for additional information.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media