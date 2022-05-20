Kildare County Council honours volunteers for their contribution during Covid pandemic

The Punchestown Vaccination and Test Centre Volunteers
Countless volunteers across County Kildare went out of their way to help others during the recent pandemic.
Kildare County Council held a special awards evening, yesterday, Thursday May 19 in recognition of the valuable contributions of Kildare volunteers in response to the pandemic.. In partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development and Volunteer Ireland, the local authority hosted the event at Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.
169 individuals were nominated through the Volunteer Ireland web portal and four groups were identified by the Kildare Volunteer Centre as recipients of a volunteer award. Those nominated volunteers received a commemorative badge along with a letter of thanks, signed by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Patricia Berry with the Athy Community Spirit award
The Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, elected representatives, members of the Oireachtas, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council and members of the management team were in attendance. The event provided an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the contribution of volunteers in Kildare during the pandemic. There was a musical performance from the Naas Men’s Shed band.
Similar events were held in 14 counties across the country last night, with others scheduled to take place elsewhere over the weekend and in the coming weeks.
National Volunteering Week is a week-long celebration of volunteering that takes place every year, coordinated by Volunteer Ireland. This Year, National Volunteering Week, supported by a programme of events is taking place from May 16 to 22.
The Naas Men's Shed band
