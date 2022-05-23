Kildare gardaí seize car travelling at 157kph in a 120kph zone on the M9

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí have seized a car travelling at 157kph in a 120kph zone on the M9.
The news was announced by the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, which said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speedcheck on the M9 when they found this car travelling at 157kph in a 120kph zone.
"The car was stopped & it was found that it had no insurance, tax or NCT.
"The car was seized; proceedings to follow," the account added.
