Irish Water announces essential water main works in North Kildare to safeguard the water supply

Irish Water is working in partnership with Kildare County Council to safeguard the water supply to homes and businesses.

Essential water main works are scheduled to take place on Monday evening, 23 May, from 8pm until 4pm on Tuesday evening.

To reduce the impact on customers, crews will reconfigure the network to maintain water supply to as many areas as possible.

However customers in Kill and surrounding areas, especially those on higher ground and extremities of the network, may experience temporary, intermittent low pressure and/or water outages.

Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Speaking about the works, Kevin Love, Irish Water said: "Irish Water understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause.

"Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise," Mr Love added.

For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council have said that they regret any inconvenience caused.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

