Traffic calming needed at Rathcoffey, Kildare councillors claim

Improved traffic calming measures are needed in the vicinity of Rathcoffey National School, according to a Kildare councillor.

Labour Party Cllr Angela Feeney made the comments as part of one of her motions at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting, which was held on Friday, May 6.

She said she would implore Kildare County Council (KCC) to explore implementing additional measures, such as ramps and flashing speed signs, in the area.

Cllr Feeney’s sentiments were echoed by Fine Gael Cllr Brendan Weld, who also expressed concerns about traffic in the area.

He also asked KCC in his own separate motion if it had any plans in place regarding the changing of the lights at the pedestrian crossing in Rathcoffey to traffic lights.

Other supporters of introducing improved traffic calming measures in the area included Independent Cllr Pádraig McEvoy and FG Cllr Tim Durkan, the latter of whom added that he saw traffic issues in the area on his way in to the MD meeting.

KCC engineer Cyril Buggy also voiced support for the motion.

"It is a heavily policed area, yet speeding still seems to be happening there," he told those in attendance.

In its report at the meeting, a representative for KCC revealed to Cllr Feeney that an MD engineer had met with the principal of Rathcoffey National School on site to discuss the issues in the region.

The representative explained: "It has been agreed to change the zebra crossing to pedestrian lights.

"It was also agreed to review the signage in the area, and carry out speed survey."

Replying to Cllr Weld’s motion, KCC said that a design is being prepared by the Traffic Management Section to 'modify the existing Zebra Crossing provided at Rathcoffey to a signal-controlled crossing with push button units'.