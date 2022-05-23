Free classic car show coming back to Kildare

RETRO Cannonball is coming to Naas with a finish line at Poplar Square on Friday June 10 at 6.30pm featuring 100 classic cars, free family, live entertainment and that unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for. Spectators can get up close, see some rare classic cars, meet the drivers and enjoy the fun on the evening of Friday June 10th and again on Saturday June 11 morning from 9.30am in the Friary Road car park before the cars set off towards Blessington for the next stage of the event at 10.30am.

Registered cars for the RETRO road-trip include a Lamborghini Diablo, a Jaguar E-Type, a gorgeous Ferrari 328 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more. Spectators can get up close, view the cars and take photographs at finish lines.

This year Cannonball Ireland and RETRO Cannonball will raise funds for The HOPE Foundation, an Irish Charity doing incredible work with the street children of Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) in India HOPE funds and operates over 60 projects including 11 child protection homes, a hospital, an ambulance, counselling, food and nutrition, education, healthcare and the restoration of childhoods to children. Cannonball has already raised €1,325,000 for Irish Charities and there are big plans for Naas with lots of entertainment and free family fun.

Cannonball founder Alan Bannon said: “We are welcoming cars from the golden era of the 60’s,70’s, 80’s and early 90’s to take in stunning drives and many famous Irish landmarks. Classic cars not only appeal to car lovers, but also to lovers of engineering, design, art and history. They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars.”

Registration is also now open for Cannonball Ireland, the supercar event, taking place on September 8-10 this year and a firm favourite with both drivers and spectators. RETRO Cannonball is an altogether more laid-back experience but drivers and spectators still enjoy one of the most unique motoring fraternities in the world with breath-taking driving routes, luxurious hospitality and that rare ‘camaraderie’ that makes Cannonball a truly unforgettable experience. See www.cannonball.ie for details.