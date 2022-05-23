Search

23 May 2022

Homes in Naas, Kildare, get green light despite traffic concerns

Niamh O' Donoghue

23 May 2022 3:20 PM

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

The green light has been given for the demolition of a farmhouse on Rathasker Road, Naas to make way for ten new two-storey homes.

Rathasker Developments Ltd were intially given planning permission for the development by Kildare County Council.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The inspector then recommended the development be refused permission due to traffic concerns on the narrow cul-de-sac.

However, the board decided not to accept her view.

In deciding not to accept the inspector’s recommendation to refuse permission, the board had regard to the modest scale of the development.

