Kildare group continues search for new premises in Naas or Newbridge areas

Anne and Robyn Long from the Curragh area
Kildare Down Syndrome group, which supports 235 families across Kildare and west Wicklow, has issued an urgent appeal for a new premises in the Naas, Newbridge or Sallins areas.
Mum Aoife Quigley with daughter Caoimhe and Senior Speech and Language Therapist Anna Louise Broddle
In December 2021, the group received notice from the Kildare Education and Training Board (KWETB) that for health and safety reasons, it must vacate prefabs located at Piper's Hill in Naas which it operated from.
The departure date is October and the group must secure a premises before then.
Elaine and Jack McGreal from Prosperous
Services the Kildare Down Syndrome group carries out include early development for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers; adult education classes; literacy; work skills; horticulture; social and political courses; and social activities from primary age activities to teen youth groups.
Co-chairperson of the group Cassandra Ryan told the Leader said she is looking for a premises at a low rent or to be donated at no cost if possible.
Ms Ryan said: “At the very minimum, we would require two large classroom spaces, two offices, a kitchen area and accessible toilets.
“A company may want to donate office space for a few days a week or a sports or leisure club may have spare capacity to offer us.
“Any premises would need to be in the community, and on bus routes, as some of our members and family members may take public transport.”
Senator Mark Wall, who raised the issue in the Seanad, said: “The group does wonderful work for so many families in the Kildare and west Wicklow area. This group needs to encourage and develop the children and young adults it works with on a daily basis.”
Can you help?
Anyone who may be able to help with the search for a new premises is asked to make contact by emailing secretary@kildaredownsyndrome.ie.
