Kildare County Council hosts awards to celebrate Covid volunteers

Kildare County Council, in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development and Volunteer Ireland, hosted an awards evening at Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, in recognition of the valuable contributions of Kildare volunteers in response to the pandemic.

169 individuals were nominated through the Volunteer Ireland web portal and four groups were identified by the Kildare Volunteer Centre to receive a volunteer award. Those nominated volunteers received a commemorative badge along with a letter of thanks, signed by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Punchestown vaccination and cest centre volunteers

The Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, elected representatives, members of the Oireachtas, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council and members of the management team were in attendance. The event provided an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the contribution of volunteers in Kildare during the pandemic. There was a musical performance from the Naas Men’s Shed band.

Similar events were held in 14 counties across the country last night, with others scheduled to take place elsewhere over the weekend and in the coming weeks.

National Volunteering Week is a week-long celebration of volunteering that takes place every year, coordinated by Volunteer Ireland. This Year, National Volunteering Week, supported by a programme of events is taking place from May 16 – 22.