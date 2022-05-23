Search

23 May 2022

Kildare County Council hosts awards to celebrate Covid volunteers

Kildare County Council hosts awards to celebrate Covid volunteers

Athy Community Spirit with Mayor of Kildare Naoise Ó Cearúil

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

23 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council, in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development and Volunteer Ireland, hosted an awards evening at Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, in recognition of the valuable contributions of Kildare volunteers in response to the pandemic.

169 individuals were nominated through the Volunteer Ireland web portal and four groups were identified by the Kildare Volunteer Centre to receive a volunteer award. Those nominated volunteers received a commemorative badge along with a letter of thanks, signed by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Punchestown vaccination and cest centre volunteers

The Cathaoirleach of the County of Kildare, elected representatives, members of the Oireachtas, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council and members of the management team were in attendance.  The event provided an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the contribution of volunteers in Kildare during the pandemic. There was a musical performance from the Naas Men’s Shed band.

Similar events were held in 14 counties across the country last night, with others scheduled to take place elsewhere over the weekend and in the coming weeks.

National Volunteering Week is a week-long celebration of volunteering that takes place every year, coordinated by Volunteer Ireland. This Year, National Volunteering Week, supported by a programme of events is taking place from May 16 – 22.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media