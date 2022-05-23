Creative Kildare student receives top award at coding competition

Nabeel Salahuddin, Confey College, Kildare pictured with his award at the Scratch competition finals. Pic Supplied
A student from Kildare received a top award at a coding competition.
The National Scratch Coding Competition was held at the University of Limerick, bringing together the top scoring teams from all over the country.
Scratch is a visual programming language that makes it easy for young people to create their own interactive stories, animations, games, music, and art – and share their creations on the web. Using Scratch allows students to develop creative and critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills as they work collaboratively or individually on Scratch projects.
School students aged six and up across five age categories were invited to demonstrate their Scratch projects to the judges.
Nabeel Salahuddin, a student from Confey College, Kildare took home one of the top prizes at this year’s Scratch Finals: he received the award for 1st Year to 3rd Year Category for his project 'The Adventures of Mr. Cube'.
According to Clare McInerney, Lero’s EPE Programme Manager: "The standard for this year’s competition has been incredibly high, it was a very difficult task for our judges this year.
"I want to say a huge congratulations to everyone that took part in this year’s competition: the Scratch programme provides young students with real, hands-on coding experience and highlights how important it is our everyday lives."
Now in its twelfth year, the National Scratch Competition received 160 applicants for this year's competition from across the nation.
The event is run by the Irish Computer Society, the representative body for IT professionals in Ireland and Lero, the SFI Research Centre for Software. Awards were provided by AWS In Communities, a programme of Amazon Web Services.
Commenting on the importance of the event, Frank Mockler, General Manager, Irish Computer Society, said: "Events like the national Scratch competition allow Ireland’s upcoming cohort of digital creators to demonstrate their critical thinking, their creativity, and their innovation.
"We need to make sure that young people see the value and potential of technology and learn to own and control it... Some of the participants today may go on to be the IT professionals of tomorrow – but even if they don’t, we hope that taking part has helped them develop new skills and become empowered digital citizens.
"Congratulations not just to all the winners today, but to everyone who took part," he added.
The winners in their respective categories are listed as follows:
Visit Scratch.ie for more information about scratch and the Scratch competition.
Nabeel Salahuddin, Confey College, Kildare pictured with his award at the Scratch competition finals. Pic Supplied
Original Kildare was established through a training programme developed by County Kildare LEADER Partnership and Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office. Pic supplied by Original Kildare
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.