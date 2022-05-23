Kildare jockey in Oz plans to release original songs in coming months

Australian-based based Kildare jockey Robbie Dolan, has told fans to watch out for original songs coming from him soon.

Robbie (26), who has ridden over 200 winners on the track Down Under saw his time on The Voice Australia talent show come to an end at the weekend.

His final act was a sing-off against Lachie Gill overseen by coach Rita Ora.

However the Kildare town native, who moved to Oz in 2017, revealed he hopes to carve a career out of his singing, adding: "Keep an eye for some Robbie Dolan originals soon and I can't wait for everyone to see what I have planned because you won't expect it."

He also added that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience of The Voice shows.

He explained: "When I first went for the voice I didn't know what to expect but it has truly exceeded my expectations and inspired me to follow my passion."

Robbie also said that he sees his future in Australia for the next few years as he has started putting down roots.

He explained: “I see myself here for the foreseeable future. I have a partner here and also a baby girl and we purchased our first home two years ago.

“I am also a permanent resident here so I don’t have to worry about a visa at the moment.”

And on his career as a jockey, he said: "I will keep riding for as long as I enjoy it.”

The son of Robbie Snr and Paula Dolan, Robbie also admitted the top three things he misses about home 15,000km away are: "Mammy’s cooking, friends and family.”

Born into a racing family, Robbie’s late grandfather Peadar Matthews won two Irish Classics as a jockey, landing the Irish St Leger on Paddy Prendergast’s Arctic Vale and then the 2,000 Guineas on Linacre.

His father Robbie, was a jockey for trainer Dermot Weld.

Dolan enrolled at the Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE) in Kildare town in 2012 and later earned his apprentice licence working for trainer Adrian Keatley in 2015, before making the big move to Melbourne.



