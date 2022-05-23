Creative writing competition in memory of inspirational Kildare man with proceeds going to cancer research

A creative writing competition in memory of an inspirational Kildare man has been launched for 2022.

Eadestown native Michael (Mick) Mullan, 28, passed away in November 2020 with his loving family at his side after he had bravely battled cancer a number of times.

The Michael Mullan Charity Fund Writing Competition is open to short stories, flash fiction, poetry and micro fiction.

All money raised will go towards kidney cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in the US where Mr Mullan received care.

The competition closes at midnight on July 14 and winners will be announced at a special awards event in Kildare Town Library in the autumn, as part of the Kildare Readers Festival.

The judges are John MacKenna, Niamh Boyce, Caroline E Farrell and Lynn Buckle.

The Michael Mullan Charity Fund has been set up by the Mullan family to remember Mr Mullan who passed away following a long battle with cancer and to raise funds for deserving causes that he was associated with.

A family spokesperson said: “In 2022, the chosen charity is the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston where Michael experienced state-of-the-art treatment and care for his last five years.

“All funds raised in the writing competitions will go directly to support kidney cancer research at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.”

The creative writing competition, which is open to people of 16 years and over has a first prize of €200 for the short story, €100 for the flash fiction, €100 for poetry and two four-week writing courses with Kildare Writing Centre for micro-fiction.

Second prize is €50 for the short story, €50 for the flash fiction, €50 for poetry and a four-week writing course with Kildare Writing Centre for micro-fiction.

The winning entries in each competition will be published on the Michael Mullan Charity Fund website and also on the Kildare Library and Arts Service website.

For the Short Story Competition entries must be no more than 2,000 words in length excluding the title.

Entries for the Flash Fiction Competition must not exceed 500 words, excluding the title.

Poems should not exceed 40 lines in length, excluding the title.

Micro-fiction entries should not exceed 300 words excluding the title and is restricted to applicants from, living in or working in Co. Kildare.

Contact details

Full details of the competition are available at www.michaelmullancharityfund.com.