Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, May 24

he death has occurred of Robert (Rob) Heavey

Claregate Court, Claregate Street, Kildare Town, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Rathangan, Co. Kildare. Son of the late Ann, brother of the late Billy and nephew of the late Liz. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Aoife Ann, family, neighbours and friends.

May Robert rest in peace.

Reposing at his sister Rebecca's home, Connagh Green, Coolaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11-30am.

Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv.

Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross at 1:45pm and can be viewed at following link :

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The death has occurred of Alice GRASSICK (née Strand)

Naas, Kildare



Grassick (nee Strand) (Naas) – May 22, 2022, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Craddock House Nursing Home, Alice, beloved wife of the late Christy and dear mother of Kathleen, Michael, Christy, Carol, Sally Ann, Ronan, Martin and the late Brian; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Peter’s Church, Two Mile House arriving for 11am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Injured Jockeys Fund. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/two-mile-house-webcam/

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Carmel Crehan (née Casey)

Beaufield Green, Maynooth, Kildare / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



Crehan (née Casey), Carmel, Beaufield Green, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon, May 22nd 2022, suddenly at home. Pre-deceased by her loving son Adrian. Sadly missed by her loving husband Chris, children Alan and Tara, grandchildren Natasha, Ryan and Liam, brother Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Carmel will be reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm - 7pm. Removal from her residence on Friday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial with her beloved Adrian in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

The Crehan family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown for the excellent care and support they gave to Carmel

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Guilfoyle

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Chriss, daughter Mary, sons John, Davy and Dermot, son in law Kevin, daughters in law Paula, Lillian and Mary, grandchildren Donna, Jamie, Sinead, Ronan, Gary, Cillian and Cian, grandchildren Rían, Lilliemay and Chloe, brothers Bart and Kevin, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jim Rest in Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

he death has occurred of Lt. Col. Gordon BIRCH

Church View, Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by the love of his life Elizabeth and his children Jackie, Caroline, Rodney, Malcolm, Nicola and Brian. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, grandchildren Avril, Dara, Luke, Rebekah, Jesca, Sarah, Ronan, Fintan, Evan, Laoise, Skyler, Ella and Theodora, great-grandson Oisin, sons-in-law Danny, Keith and Edmond, daughters-in-law Trish,Lucy and Gliria, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreene, Kildare, (Eircode;R51FV06) on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Cremation will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin. (Eircode;D24KICY)

House Private, Please.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Rathangan Day Care Centre.

" Jesus calls us o'er the tumult "

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Donovan

Maynooth, Kildare / Narraghmore, Kildare



Donovan, William (Billy), Maynooth and late of Narraghmore, Co. Kildare, May 22nd 2022, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Predeceased by his loving wife Jane (Jenny). Sadly by his loving children Breda, Owen, Sean, Annette, Mary and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Anthony, brother-in-law Jim, extended family and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Billy will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm with evening prayers at 7pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

House private please

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Terence (Terry) Dunne

Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Kildare



Dunne, Terence (Terry), Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, May 22nd 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Pre-deceased by his loving parents William and Mary, brother William Jnr. and sister Rosanna. Sadly missed by his loving siblings Paschal, Sylvia, Debbie and Alan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Terry will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday from 5pm - 7pm with evening prayers at 6:30pm. Removal from his residence in Old Greenfield, Maynooth, on Wednesday at approx. 1pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 1.30pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 1.30pm by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Terry to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service

The Dunne family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and also Dr. Sullivan, friends and neighbours for the care and support shown to Terry and the family.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230