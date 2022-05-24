Kildare Gardaí still searching for car stolen from Monasterevin

Gardaí are still searching for a car stolen from Monasterevin over a week ago.

Gardaí also said that no arrests have been made, and that investigations are ongoing.

A man, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of medium build and wearing a red and white hooped jersey top and dark coloured jeans was in Country Life (also known locally as Glanbia) at around 3pm on Sunday.

He said that the male came went to the first vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, with driver still in the vehicle, and tried to open door, but did not succeed with entry to vehicle.

The male went to a vehicle, a grey Citroen C3, hatchback model, 202.KE.1113.

The male got into the car and managed to drive off with it while a passenger was briefly in the front seat before being able to escape.

The vehicle was driven in the direction of Portlaoise.