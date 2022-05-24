Planning permission documents show seven new bungalow dwellings proposed for Newbridge, Kildare

PME Donnelly Limited has sought permission from KCC for an extension of Duration of Planning. File Pic.
Planning permission documents that were recently lodged with Kildare County Council (KCC) show that seven new bungalow dwellings have been proposed for the town of Newbridge.
PME Donnelly Limited has sought permission from KCC for an extension of Duration of Planning, which would involve the construction of seen new bungalow dwellings located on two new cul-de-sac roads with access off the existing Athgarvan Heights estate road, together with all associated siteworks.
The date received is listed as May 18, while the due date is listed as July 12.
The submission-by date is currently not listed.
According to the site SoloCheck.ie, PME Donnelly Limited was established in 1968 and is based in Kildare.
